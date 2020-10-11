1/1
Joseph P. Rampolla Jr.
Joseph P. Rampolla, Jr.

Found Eternal Peace October 8, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Millie-Anne Rampolla "Macie" (nee Cosentino). Proud and loving father of Suzi (John) Dixon and Joey-Sue (Matthew) Rampolla Meixner. Brother of the late Sally (Frank) Cosentino, Theodore (Kathy) Rampolla, Anna (Jerry) Shimek, Fifi (Mike) Stevens. . Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, October 14th at ST. ROBERT'S CATHOLIC PARISH, 2200 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211 at 10:30 am. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.

No visitation and no viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held a later date.

Joe was a Mechanical Engineer for 50 years with the Sheet Metal Workers Union and was a veteran of the United States Navy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Research Hospital appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
ST. ROBERT'S CATHOLIC PARISH
