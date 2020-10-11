Joseph P. Rampolla, Jr.Found Eternal Peace October 8, 2020, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Millie-Anne Rampolla "Macie" (nee Cosentino). Proud and loving father of Suzi (John) Dixon and Joey-Sue (Matthew) Rampolla Meixner. Brother of the late Sally (Frank) Cosentino, Theodore (Kathy) Rampolla, Anna (Jerry) Shimek, Fifi (Mike) Stevens. . Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, October 14th at ST. ROBERT'S CATHOLIC PARISH, 2200 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211 at 10:30 am. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.No visitation and no viewing. A Celebration of Life will be held a later date.Joe was a Mechanical Engineer for 50 years with the Sheet Metal Workers Union and was a veteran of the United States Navy.In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Research Hospital appreciated.