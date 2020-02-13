|
Joseph Patrick Daniels
Milwaukee - Joseph Patrick Daniels, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Milwaukee at the age of 60.
He is survived by his loving wife Lora; devoted children, son Bill (Angela), daughter Leigh (Michael), son Wesley; his faithful and loving companion, his Irish Setter, Patsy, who he walked religiously every morning at 5:00 am. Cherished sister, Cindy (Rob) Hale.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Funeral Mass at the Church of the Gesu, 1145 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI. 53233
In lieu of flowers, the Daniels family wishes to have gifts made in Joe's honor to Marquette University, to help establish a scholarship in Joe's name. Please send to: University Advancement, PO Box 1881, Milwaukee, WI 53201-1881 or at marquette.edu/giveonline
Please see Sunday's paper for further details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020