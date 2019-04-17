|
Denk, Joseph Paul Found peace after a 14 month battle with Lung Cancer on Saturday, April 13, 2019, age 62 years. Beloved husband for 36 years to Deborah Marie (nee Ebertowski). Cherished father of Jessica (Joshua) Przybylski. Brittany, Samantha, Jacob, and Joseph T. Denk. Proud Papa of Lillian, Keira, Jax, Amya and the late Jace. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Virginia Denk. Youngest brother of James (Judith) Denk, Judith (the late Lawrence) Streeter, Jerome (Marion) Denk and Julie (John) Peters. Also survived by a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Joseph was a "Jack of All Trades" and was always willing to lend a hand to someone in need with nothing expected in return. He will fondly be remembered for his giving talents as a wood artisan and his giving spirit. A thank you to Reiman Cancer Care for their compassion and comforting care and to Ascension Home Hospice for the tenderness shown to Joseph and his family. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11:30AM-1:30 PM. Memorial Service at 1:30 PM. Inurnment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019