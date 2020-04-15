|
|
Joseph Peter D'Amato
Joe D'Amato lived a life filled with love for family, friends and faith. Born in 1935 to Joseph and Catherine (Colletti) D'Amato, Joe grew up on the East Side of Milwaukee. He was the youngest and much-adored sibling of the late Stephanie (Alex) Boehm, Mary (Alex) Hronis, Sam (Kathleen) D'Amato and Grace (Ben) Tralongo. He graduated at age 16 from Marquette University High School and spent time at the University of Wisconsin before joining the Army.
Joe married the love of his life, Jean "Sheeda" Piscione, in 1958. Their love for each other grew over the next 62 years. Joe was blessed with his children, Linda (Michael) Groth, Joseph D'Amato and Anthony (Jill) D'Amato, grandchildren, Jessica (Nate) Olson, Katherine (Brendan) Pettit, Joseph and Dominic D'Amato, and great-grandchildren, Jack and Evelyn Olson and Josephine Pettit. They gave him joy, love and pride and he was adored by each and every one. They all held a special place in his heart and the arrival of great-grandchildren brought renewed spirit and energy to his days. Joe was also lucky to have many wonderful nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss their Uncle Joe.
Joe loved his church - Three Holy Women/St. Rita's. He shared community and belief there with his best friends, many from his childhood, and especially the "Panera Gang". Joe adored and admired his dear friend, Father Tim Kitzke, and we are so thankful for his support. Joe will be remembered for his generosity and kindness. He went out of his way to share what he had, so others would have more. A huge thank you to the staff in the ER, ICU and Hospice unit at Elmbrook (Ascension) Hospital. We are forever grateful to Dr Yahiaoui and the incredible hospice nurses that cared for Joe so lovingly when circumstances kept us from the hospital. We will miss our husband, Dad, Nanu and friend, but we are comforted by his final resting place and a life well-lived.
A Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned as soon as we are able to gather together. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Joe's name, if desired, may be sent to: THW Christian Women's Society 1716 N. Humboldt Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202 OR THW Parish - Human Concerns, 1716 N. Humboldt Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020