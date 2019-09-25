|
|
Joseph Pirc
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on September 22, 2019. Age 81. Beloved Husband of Dragica "Dorothy" for 40 years. Loving stepfather of Milan, Dusan and Andreja Drgisich. Dear brother of Maria and the late Franc (Carol) Pirc. Preceded in Death his parents Jacob and Rozalia Pirc. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Max Sass Funeral Home, Greenridge Chapel on Thursday September 26, 9 am - 11 am. Funeral Service at 11 am. Burial to follow at GoodHope Cemetery.
Joe Retired from Square D corporation. He was proud of his garden and beautiful roses. He loved to polka with his wife Dorothy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019