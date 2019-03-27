Services
Joseph Pucher Notice
Pucher, Joseph Of Cedarburg, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away on March 23, 2019, age 85 years. Dear brother of George (Colleen) Wigh. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia (nee DeVorse). Memorial Service on Friday, March 29, 2019, 2 PM at the Mueller Funeral Home, in Grafton. Visitation will take place on Friday, from 1 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated. The family would like to give a special thanks to Compassus Hospice and Lasata Care Center for their loving care of Joe.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
