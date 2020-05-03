Joseph R. Baker
Joseph R. Baker

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Monday, April 27, 2020, age 71 years. Beloved husband of Dawn (nee Keast) for 50 wonderful years. Dear father of Allen (Nicole) Baker. Brother of Daniel (Rhonda), Janice (René) and Mark (Barb). Brother-in-law of Larry, Ron, Verena (Rick), Gayle (Denise) and Deanna. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Per his wishes no services will be held. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

He will be forever loved and missed.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2020.
My long time bud Joe will be missed by many. We were best friends from grade school through adult life. There are so many fun and warm memories that I will never forget. Not only memories of Joe but also his dear parents and siblings. Rest In Peace buddy.
Dave Thanig
Friend
