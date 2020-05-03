Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph R. Baker



Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Monday, April 27, 2020, age 71 years. Beloved husband of Dawn (nee Keast) for 50 wonderful years. Dear father of Allen (Nicole) Baker. Brother of Daniel (Rhonda), Janice (René) and Mark (Barb). Brother-in-law of Larry, Ron, Verena (Rick), Gayle (Denise) and Deanna. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Per his wishes no services will be held. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.



He will be forever loved and missed.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store