Joseph R. Barwick Sr.
1952 - 2020
Germantown - passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020, with his family by his side at the age of 67 years. He now joins his parents William and Joann, sister Mary, and in-laws Frank and Theresia Schersing in Eternal Life. Devoted husband of 47 years to Theresia. Loving father of Joseph (Tracie), and Kristina (Eric) Christensen. Caring Grandfather to Andrew and Anna Barwick, Madeline, and Lorelei Christensen. He is further survived by his brothers, Mark, Paul, William (Jeanne), and his sister Ann (Steve) Zeiders, brother-in-law to Frank (Lucinda), and Robert (Carmen) Schersing. Uncle to Katrina (Cal) Wittenberger, Adam (Alycia), Olivia and Sean Schersing, Dan, Ryan, Erin, Mark (Jackie), Willie (Zonda), and Guy Barwick. Special great-uncle to Payton and Piper Wittenberger. Also survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Joe was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 7, 1952. He attended Holy Assumption grade school and West Allis Central High School. Joe worked for over 35 years in the Metal Fabrication Industry. He loved to entertain, tell stories, and lend a hand. He was the "king" of the one-liners. He will be truly missed by everyone that met him. A Christian Mass will be held at 2:00 pm at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave., in Menomonee Falls, Private burial will be held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
