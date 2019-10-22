Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
West Bend - Joseph R. Bina Jr., age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in West Bend. He was born on January 6, 1926, in Milwaukee, WI to Joseph and Arleen (nee Werner) Bina.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:30AM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mark Jansen presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, November 11th from 10:00AM until 11:15AM. Military Honors to follow the service.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, 2019
