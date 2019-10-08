|
Joseph R. Coffey
Passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2019 at the age of 63 with his family at his side. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Christine (nee Kunstman). Proud father of Bradley (Kelly) Coffey and Lisa Litzsey (Brian). Proud "Poppa" to Kylee and Owen Coffey, Jaelin Bowie, Addisen Litzsey, and Bria Litzsey. Brother of Patrick (Susan) Coffey and Susan Artrip. Special friend of Crystal Hotchkiss. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12 from 1-3 PM with service to follow at 3 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019