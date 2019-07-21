Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave.
So. Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
800 Marquette Ave.
So. Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Joseph R. Dobrzynski Notice
Dobrzynski, Joseph R. passed away unexpectantly on July 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was funny, kind, caring-and naughty! He will be missed by his father Joseph (Clara), late mother Margie, his 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM-11:00AM at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., So. Milwaukee) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11:00AM at Church. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
