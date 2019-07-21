|
Dobrzynski, Joseph R. passed away unexpectantly on July 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was funny, kind, caring-and naughty! He will be missed by his father Joseph (Clara), late mother Margie, his 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM-11:00AM at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., So. Milwaukee) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 11:00AM at Church. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019