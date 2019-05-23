Services
Joseph R. Kryzyanowski Notice
Kryzyanowski, Joseph R. Joseph R. Kryzyanowski, 75, of Silver City passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Silver City Care Center. Joseph was a retired math teacher and was a musican who lived life to the fullest. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels. Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. Hwy 180 East on Delk Dr., Silver City, NM 88062 - 575-388-2334
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2019
