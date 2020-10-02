Joseph R. MaroSeptember 28, 2020, age 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Carmela R. "Milly" (nee Liberto). Proud and devoted father of Jim (Joan), Vince (Julie) and Natalie (Mark) Zylka. Beloved papa of Jonathan (Brianna), Ben (Heidi), Becky, Courtney (Greg), Marissa, Kaitlyn, Sasha and Ilya. Great-papa of Charlotte, J.J., Colton, Eloise, Dominic, Henry and Harrison. Brother of John (the late Gerry) Maro. Brother-in-law of John Tarantino and Joseph (Elaine) Liberto. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Joseph was a retired Police Officer for the City of Milwaukee, working in the Youth Aid Bureau. He was a long-time member of the International Juvenile Association. A proud Navy veteran of WWII and member of the Italian Community Center and Pompeii Men's Club.Joseph's family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage at Deer Creek and Brighton Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.If desired, memorials in Joseph's name to Pompeii Men's Club and/or the Italian Community Center.Joseph was a devoted husband, father, papa and great-papa. He will live in their hearts forever.Private family services were held.Interment Resurrection Cemetery.