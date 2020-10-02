1/
Joseph R. Maro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph R. Maro

September 28, 2020, age 94 years. Beloved husband of the late Carmela R. "Milly" (nee Liberto). Proud and devoted father of Jim (Joan), Vince (Julie) and Natalie (Mark) Zylka. Beloved papa of Jonathan (Brianna), Ben (Heidi), Becky, Courtney (Greg), Marissa, Kaitlyn, Sasha and Ilya. Great-papa of Charlotte, J.J., Colton, Eloise, Dominic, Henry and Harrison. Brother of John (the late Gerry) Maro. Brother-in-law of John Tarantino and Joseph (Elaine) Liberto. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joseph was a retired Police Officer for the City of Milwaukee, working in the Youth Aid Bureau. He was a long-time member of the International Juvenile Association. A proud Navy veteran of WWII and member of the Italian Community Center and Pompeii Men's Club.

Joseph's family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage at Deer Creek and Brighton Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

If desired, memorials in Joseph's name to Pompeii Men's Club and/or the Italian Community Center.

Joseph was a devoted husband, father, papa and great-papa. He will live in their hearts forever.

Private family services were held.

Interment Resurrection Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved