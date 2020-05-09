Joseph R. Medd
Joseph R Medd

Waukesha - Found peace May 8, 2020 at the age of 74. Preceded in death by his sister Carol Price. Loving husband of Paula. Dear father of Joe (Kelly), Greg ( Sha-lee) Medd, and Lisa (Chris) Fabisiak-Hanke. Dear grandfather of Hannah, Caleb, Marisa, Jacob Medd, Nick, Olivia, and Lilly Hanke. Dear brother of Kathy (Tom Nelson) Winrich. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Loving companion of Gizmo. Special thanks to ProHealth Home Hospice for their care of Joe. Private Family Services.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
