Joseph R MeddWaukesha - Found peace May 8, 2020 at the age of 74. Preceded in death by his sister Carol Price. Loving husband of Paula. Dear father of Joe (Kelly), Greg ( Sha-lee) Medd, and Lisa (Chris) Fabisiak-Hanke. Dear grandfather of Hannah, Caleb, Marisa, Jacob Medd, Nick, Olivia, and Lilly Hanke. Dear brother of Kathy (Tom Nelson) Winrich. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Loving companion of Gizmo. Special thanks to ProHealth Home Hospice for their care of Joe. Private Family Services.