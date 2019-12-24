|
Joseph R. Nowak went home to see his beloved wife, Carol Ann (nee Stelter), for Christmas on December 21, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving father of Beth Ann (the late Robert) Smith, Mary Jo (Christine Bergan) Nowak, and Laura Lee (Daniel) Hubatch. Proud grandfather of Anthony Wellens, Joshua & Danielle Hubatch. Brother of the late Robert (Dolores) Nowak. Brother-in-law to the late Robert (Marni) Stelter, Thomas Stelter, the late Therese Stelter, and Claudia Stelter. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Joseph proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Teamsters Local 200. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, and watching sports-especially the Brewers and Badgers.
Per Joseph's request the family will be having a private service at a later date.
A special thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially Jackie Konkol RN, Sarah Wheeler NP, Julie Pedrazoli RN, and the staff at Meadowmere Assisted Living for all of the care and concern they showed to Joseph.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019