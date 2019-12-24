Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Nowak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. Nowak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph R. Nowak Notice
Joseph R. Nowak went home to see his beloved wife, Carol Ann (nee Stelter), for Christmas on December 21, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving father of Beth Ann (the late Robert) Smith, Mary Jo (Christine Bergan) Nowak, and Laura Lee (Daniel) Hubatch. Proud grandfather of Anthony Wellens, Joshua & Danielle Hubatch. Brother of the late Robert (Dolores) Nowak. Brother-in-law to the late Robert (Marni) Stelter, Thomas Stelter, the late Therese Stelter, and Claudia Stelter. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Joseph proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Teamsters Local 200. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, and watching sports-especially the Brewers and Badgers.

Per Joseph's request the family will be having a private service at a later date.

A special thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially Jackie Konkol RN, Sarah Wheeler NP, Julie Pedrazoli RN, and the staff at Meadowmere Assisted Living for all of the care and concern they showed to Joseph.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline