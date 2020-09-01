Joseph Ray Mielotz Jr.
Port Washington - Joseph "Joey" Mielotz, known to many as "Pop", found peace surrounded by his loving family in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his residence. He was 86 years old.
Joey was born in Milwaukee on November 15, 1933, son of Joseph Mielotz Sr. and Bessie Silva Mielotz. He grew up in Milwaukee, and after graduation served his country honorably in the United States Army. On February 14, 1974, he married Nancy Timmons in Cedarburg.
Pop worked as a steel rule die maker for his entire career, retiring in 1998. Pop lived for his family: his wife Nancy, his three children: sons Jeff and Greg Miller and daughter Melissa (Eric Johnston) Mielotz, and his three cherished grandsons: Christopher Miller and Killian Joseph Ray Mielotz and Kash Mielotz. He is further survived by his dog Bitsy, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
Joey was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton, and enjoyed traveling, jazz music, cooking Italian and doing yard work.
In accordance with Joey's wishes, private family services will be held.
The Mielotz family wishes to thank Aurora At Home Hospice for all of their care and compassion.