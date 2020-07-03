Joseph Reynold Rondeau



Port Washington - Joseph Rondeau, 89, of Port Washington passed peacefully at home on Father's Day, with his family and loving wife Ann. Joe faithfully served his community, from decorated service in the Korean War through local roles in Oak Creek and Port Washington. A Marquette alumni, he took pride that all ten children graduated college. He enjoyed travel, golf, and opera. We will treasure his wit and hearty laugh. Joe is buried at Saint Mary's Cemetery.









