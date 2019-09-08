Services
Entombment
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
21731 Spring St.
Union Grove, WI
1951 - 2019
Joseph Rheinschmidt

Brown Deer - Found peace, September 3, 2019 at the age of 68. Loving husband of Mary. Beloved Father of Tracy, Brian (Gina), Jamie (Phillip) Blunt, Tony, and Mike Post. Further survived by his grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Military Honors and entombment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St., Union Grove) on Monday September 16, 2019 at 12:00PM noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Program, in Joe's name, deeply appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
