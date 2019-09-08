|
|
Joseph Rheinschmidt
Brown Deer - Found peace, September 3, 2019 at the age of 68. Loving husband of Mary. Beloved Father of Tracy, Brian (Gina), Jamie (Phillip) Blunt, Tony, and Mike Post. Further survived by his grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Military Honors and entombment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St., Union Grove) on Monday September 16, 2019 at 12:00PM noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Program, in Joe's name, deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019