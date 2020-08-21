Joseph Robert "Joe" HerbertMilwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday August 19, 2020, at the age of 75 years surrounded by his family at home. Preceded in death by his son Johnny, his parents Joseph and Beatrice, his brother Bob, his sister Bea, and Carol's parents John and Clara Dauer. Beloved husband of Carol J. (nee Dauer) for 50 years. Most precious and loving father of Sarah and Rebecca (Anna). Dear brother of Vic (Marilyn) and Kathy (Ben) Stricker. Dear brother-in-law of Marilyn (Vic), Gerry (Yolanda) Dauer, Jan (John) Balian, Sue (Herb) Gunka, Barb Dauer, Tom (Tami) Dauer, Mike (Heidi) Dauer, and Kathi Brodbeck. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Joe was born on April 30, 1945, the eldest son of Joseph and Beatrice Herbert. Born and raised in Milwaukee's Merrill Park neighborhood, he attended St. Rose Grade School and West Division High School. As a lifelong learner, his academic achievements were important to him as he earned his BS in Chemistry and a Masters of Business Administration. He began his career at Lakeside Laboratories and eventually moved to Froedtert Malt Corporation. He was an Emeritus member of the American Chemical Society.Joe proudly served in the United States Army in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He represented and honored the lives of hundreds of unclaimed Veterans by being present at their burials at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. In November of 2017 he was selected to fly to Washington DC for the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Joe was an active member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 324, VVA Chapter 1, and VFW Post 1691. He loved spending time with his fellow veterans, and was always trying to recruit to new members everywhere he went! Joe's love of singing started in choir at St. Rose Church where he met Carol, and later married on March 14, 1970. He treasured his time in the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus. He enjoyed celebrating life at the Transplant Olympics by participating in many events including race walking. He was an avid gardener who always quite literally took time to stop and smell the flowers.We are forever grateful for the gift of life that his brother Bob gave by donating his bone marrow 33 years ago as Joe began his first battle with cancer. We would like to thank the many healthcare professionals who have helped Joe along his journey, including but not limited to Dr. Mary Horowitz and PA Michael Paul (Froedtert BMT unit), Dr. David Alexanian (VAMC Yellow Clinic), CNA Michelle Wieting, and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care (Theo Trecker Way).A Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon at ST. HYACINTH CATHOLIC CHURCH (Corner of South 15th and West Becher Street). Interment will follow with full Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be followed.In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Hyacinth Catholic Church or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Milwaukee appreciated.Joe always had a love of life and an unmatched optimism, and his light will be truly missed in this world. He was a man of great faith, guided by his Catholic beliefs. We will love and miss you always, Dad, but we know you will always be with us until we meet again. So as you liked to say, Dad, goodbye for now.