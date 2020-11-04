1/
Joseph "Joe" Runte
Joseph "Joe" Runte

Hartford - Joseph F. Runte, age 85, Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joan, 3 children. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated St. Teresa Calcutta Parish - North Lake, W314 N7462 Hwy 83, Hartland on Saturday, November 7 at 12 Noon. Visitation at the church for family and friends, from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Masks are required. Committal at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery. Please visit funeral home website for full obituary.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Teresa Calcutta Parish - North Lake
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Teresa Calcutta Parish - North Lake
