Joseph "Joe" RunteHartford - Joseph F. Runte, age 85, Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Joan, 3 children. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated St. Teresa Calcutta Parish - North Lake, W314 N7462 Hwy 83, Hartland on Saturday, November 7 at 12 Noon. Visitation at the church for family and friends, from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Masks are required. Committal at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery. Please visit funeral home website for full obituary.