1/1
Joseph S. "Tono" Benavides
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph S. "Tono" Benavides

Port Washington - Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief unexpected illness.

Preceded in death by parents Leonides and Anita Hernandez Benavides, step father Joseph "Papa-San" Hermann and beloved grandmother, Seferina Hernandez. Also preceded in death by siblings: Lucio, Samuel, Lenader, Anita C Benavides and sister-in-law Jeannie Benavides.

Survived by siblings: John (Debbie); Hope (Pat) Gill; Rudy (Jackie); Santos (Diane); Bridgette (Kathy), sister-in-laws Betty and Linda Benavides, many nieces, nephews and friends. Also survived by his beloved dog Oso.

Joe was retired from Goodwill Industries where he worked for many years caring for the developmentally disabled.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Private family services at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Masks required at graveside.

Online condolences at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eernisse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved