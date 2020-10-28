Joseph S. "Tono" Benavides
Port Washington - Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief unexpected illness.
Preceded in death by parents Leonides and Anita Hernandez Benavides, step father Joseph "Papa-San" Hermann and beloved grandmother, Seferina Hernandez. Also preceded in death by siblings: Lucio, Samuel, Lenader, Anita C Benavides and sister-in-law Jeannie Benavides.
Survived by siblings: John (Debbie); Hope (Pat) Gill; Rudy (Jackie); Santos (Diane); Bridgette (Kathy), sister-in-laws Betty and Linda Benavides, many nieces, nephews and friends. Also survived by his beloved dog Oso.
Joe was retired from Goodwill Industries where he worked for many years caring for the developmentally disabled.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Private family services at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Masks required at graveside.
