Joseph S. Landry
1929 - 2020
Joseph S. Landry

- - Born 7/13/1929, Joseph S. Landry Jr age 91 passed away at home after a brief illness. Joe was a graduate of Pius X high school and worked for the City of West Allis as firefighter until retirement. He was an avid golfer and a Eucharistic Minister at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic church. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Pere Marquette Council 524. His quick wit and ability to deliver a good joke endeared him to those whose lives he touched.

Joseph leaves behind his beloved wife of 69 years Nancy (nee Schludt), and children Christine (William) Reynolds, Catherine (Tre) Waldren, Mary Jo Landry, David (Lisa) Landry and the late Joseph (Teresa) Landry. He was predeceased by his sister Janet Waldron. He leaves to mourn 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation is on 8/14/2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven Site) 2322 S. 106th St. West Allis, WI from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In light of Covid 19 restrictions a celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Catholic charities ccmke.org is appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven Site)
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Mary Queen of Heaven Site)
