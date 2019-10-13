|
Joseph S. Schulta Jr.
Lannon - Age 66 years, Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Claudia (nee Eichman). Loving father of Samantha (Kenneth) Washington. Dear brother of Patrick (Marla), Mary Wetzel, David (Cathy Thaxton) and Timothy (Mary). Close friend of Kathleen Hunt. Further survived by other relatives and friends including Muscles.
A Celebration of Joseph's life will take place on Saturday, November 16 from 1-4PM at LANNON LIONS COMMUNITY CENTER; 7610 N. Lannon Rd; Lannon, WI 53046.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019