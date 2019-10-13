Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LANNON LIONS COMMUNITY CENTER
7610 N. Lannon Rd
Lannon, WI
Lannon - Age 66 years, Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Claudia (nee Eichman). Loving father of Samantha (Kenneth) Washington. Dear brother of Patrick (Marla), Mary Wetzel, David (Cathy Thaxton) and Timothy (Mary). Close friend of Kathleen Hunt. Further survived by other relatives and friends including Muscles.

A Celebration of Joseph's life will take place on Saturday, November 16 from 1-4PM at LANNON LIONS COMMUNITY CENTER; 7610 N. Lannon Rd; Lannon, WI 53046.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
