Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
1025 S. 7th Avenue
West Bend, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
1025 S. 7th Avenue,
West Bend, WI
Joseph Sanfilippo

Joseph Sanfilippo
Joseph Sanfilippo

West Bend - Joseph Salvatore "Sam" Sanfilippo, 91, of West Bend, formerly of Milw. and Ormond Beach, FL, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born in Milw. to Giovanni and Dorthea (nee Cefalu) Sanfilippo. Graduate of Lincoln H.S. 1947. Married the late Jeanne Lisinski in 1949. Became a master carpenter, retiring in 1984.

Survived by sons, Jon W. (Pam) Sanfilippo of Slinger and Joseph S. (Debra) Sanfilippo of Ormond Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Kerri A. (Robert) Loduha, Jessica M. (Gregory) Silva, Jennifer L. (Chris) Nackers, and Joseph E. (Madelyn) Sanfilippo; four great-grandchildren, Isabella Loduha, Frederick and Ben Silva, and Rose T. Sanfilippo; and two step-great-grandchildren, Ethan and Naomi Loduha.

In addition to his parents, and wife, Joe was preceded in death by his siblings, Rose, Florence, Ida, Nicholas, Concetta, and Mary Concetta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm (noon) on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1025 S. 7th Avenue, West Bend, WI). Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Milw.

Visitation at the church on Thurs. from 10:00 am until the time of service.

Special thanks to Dr. Gary M. Herdrich, the staff of New Perspective and Season's Hospice.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home. Information and guest book at www.myrhum-patten.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
