Joseph Schilz
Wisconsin Dells - Joseph Schilz, age 93, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held the Church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Military Rites at Calvary Cemetery will be provided.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020