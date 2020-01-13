Services
Picha Funeral Home
321 Washington Ave
Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
(608) 253-7884
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church
Wisconsin Dells, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Catholic Church
Wisconsin Dells, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Schilz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Schilz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Schilz Notice
Joseph Schilz

Wisconsin Dells - Joseph Schilz, age 93, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held the Church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Military Rites at Calvary Cemetery will be provided.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline