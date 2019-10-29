|
Joseph Stephen Lowry
Milwaukee - Steve Lowry passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, October 26. He was 79 years old.
Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeanne Lowry (nee Peppey). Devoted father to Jeremy Lowry, Josie Lowry, and Liam (Melissa) Lowry. Joyful grandfather to Jacob Lowry and Adeline Lowry. Loving family member and friend to many.
Steve dedicated his life to his family. Active in the community, Steve started the Winterstar program at the Salvation Army, founded the Gathering Water Sanga at First Unitarian Church in Milwaukee, volunteered at The Guest House of Milwaukee, and participated in numerous other charity and religious organizations. Steve was a poet, a dog lover, and an avid gardener who loved nature, believing all life on earth is interconnected.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee, 1342 N. Astor St., this Friday, November 1 at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to:The Guest House of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Mindfulness Practice Center, or First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019