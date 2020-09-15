Joseph Sydney Welch
Joseph "Joe" Sydney Welch, 70, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Joe was born on February 26, 1950 in Milwaukee, WI. He was the son of the late Sydney and Florence Welch. He was the widower of Katherine Ann Slominski Welch.
Joe is survived by his daughters, Michele Rentner (Chris), Dawn Schweninger (Steve, Sr.), and grandchildren, Steven Schweninger, Jr., and Christopher Schweninger.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In memory of Joseph "Joe" Welch, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28210.

