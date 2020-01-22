|
Joseph T. Cavataio
West Allis - Age 86. At peace January 20, 2020. Beloved father of Robert, John, and Patricia Cavataio (Mark Mallette). Grandfather of Danielle, Mitchell, Trevor, Holly, and Miranda. Dear brother of Jeanne Kniec and Angie Orcholski. Further survived by great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Joe was a proud US Marine veteran and long time employee for the city of West Allis. Memorial gathering at Hartson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29th from 4 to 6 PM. Service 6 PM. In lieu of flowers: Please donate to St. Jude's Research Hospital - online donation @ stjude.org or Boys Town - online donation @ Boystown.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020