|
|
Joseph T. Ipavec
New Berlin - Found peace Nov. 25, 2019 at age 43. Joe worked for the Elm Grove Police Dept. for the past 19 years, currently serving the department as a Sergeant. He will always be remembered by many loving family members and numerous friends. Loving husband of Tracy (nee Lemmermann) Ipavec, proud father of Lily and Michael, treasured son of John and Patricia Ipavec, cherished brother of John T. (Lora) Ipavec, uncle of Kyle and Rachel Ipavec, son-in-law of Gerald and Roselynne Lemmermann, and brother-in-law of Greg Lemmermann. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A funeral Mass will be held on Sat., Nov. 30th at 2PM at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151. A celebration of Joe's life will follow the Mass at Dugout 54. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family for his children's education or Copline at Copline.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019