|
|
Traub, Joseph Loving husband, father and accomplished real estate investor died April 18 at 84. His legacy was defined by his leadership, quick wit and the guiding light for our family. He was a perfectionist in everything he did or put his name on and good enough, were never words he used. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ursula Traub, daughter Kirsten Presby and husband Michael (Charlotte), grandchildren Christopher and the late Alex Presby, great granddaughter Charlee, daughter the late Carol Traub (Craig), grandchildren Ryan Craig and wife Jamie, two great grandchildren Callen and Mackenzie, Paul Craig and wife Kristin, son Kenneth Traub and wife Melissa, grandchildren Morgan Traub and Conner Traub. Joseph Traub was of German decent and was born in Yugoslavia to Josef and Elizabeth Traub and immigrated to Linz Austria in 1946 where he was an apprentice in woodworking and cabinet making. With the promise of a better life, he proudly immigrated to the USA (Freeport,IL) with $20 in his pocket in 1956. He was sponsored by his best friend, Henry Bauer, to pursue the American Dream and as he said "to live in the greatest country in the World." He was a proud American he loved the music, cars and he quickly became all American. While attending English School, he met his wife to be, Ursula Breiner. After marriage he was drafted into the US Army-809 ENGR Co. and was stationed in Germany from 1957- 1959. Joseph moved to Milwaukee in 1959 to start his career at AF Gallun tannery where he worked his way up to shop foreman until closure. He became a real estate investor and with his engineering mind and woodworking skills he found his passion as a real estate investor. He was known for his love of family, guidance, leadership, high expectations and a non-stop thinker with boundless energy. Nothing made him happier than to see people succeed especially after taking his advice and mentoring. He loved making furniture for the family and whistling while he worked. He will be incredibly missed. A private service was held April 22nd at Schaff Funeral Home with his loving family. Donations can be made to in Joseph's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019