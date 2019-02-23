|
|
Schwarz, Joseph V. Joseph V. Schwarz of Wauwatosa died on February 20, 2019 at the age of 93. He graduated from Marquette University's College of Engineering, served in the U.S. Navy in WWII, and married the love of his life on May 1, 1965. He retired from Waukesha Rubber Company and was a member of the Golden K Kiwanis of Elm Grove, Knights of Columbus Council #3702 and American Legion Post #449. He is survived by his wife Mary (nee Wilkinson), children Mary (JP) Pendleton, Joe, Monica, Colleen, and grandchildren Christopher, Katie, and Rob. Visitation will be at St. Mary's Elm Grove on Tuesday, February 26 from 4-6:30pm in the Atrium. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary's on Wednesday, February 27 at 10:00am. Burial at St. Jerome's Cemetery in Oconomowoc. Per Joe's request, NO FLOWERS. Masses, rosaries and visits to the St. Mary's Adoration Chapel on his behalf would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019