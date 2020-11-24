Joseph "Joe" Zaffiro
Born to Eternal Life November 20, 2020, age 62 years.
Beloved husband and best friend of Kathy (nee Hauser). Brother of Michael (Rose). Uncle of Rebecca and Michael. Favorite brother-in-law of Craig "Stitch" (Jennifer), Bill (Leanne) and Paul (Patti). Best and much-loved uncle of Mitch, Abby and Kayla. Further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents Bobby and Rose (nee Seidita) and his in-laws Bob and Gloria (nee Cochran) Hauser.
Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Mon., Nov. 30, 2020 at the Suminski / Weiss Funeral Home, 1901 N. Farwell Ave. (Due to attendance number restrictions, please plan to leave after you have paid your respects to the family. Please go to www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com
to sign Joe's online guestbook).
Funeral Mass 10:00 AM on Tues. Dec. 1, 2020 at Three Holy Women Parish - St. Hedwig Church, 1702 N. Humboldt Ave. If desired, memorials to Three Holy Women Parish are appreciated.