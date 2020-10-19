Josephine A. HeatonPewaukee - (formally Coffey) (nee Sousha)Reunited with her husbands on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at age 95. Proud mother of Cheri L. (the late John) Maniscalco, Lynne A. (James) Plaster, and Susan M. (Joseph) Balistrieri. Step-mother of Janet (Rick) Lima and Joanne (Joseph) Wickersham. Precious grandma of Aimee (Clay Fecht) Zana, Dean (Erin) Maniscalco, Joseph (Katie Klinkner) Balistrieri and Peter Balistrieri, and Brett. Dear great-grandma of Avery, Noah and Ella Maniscalco, Aiden, Ryland, Grayson and Hadley Fecht, Joseph and Charles Balistrieri. Loving dog-mother of Misty and Geisha. Also loved by nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.Preceded in death by her husband's Gordon G. Coffey and Thomas V. Heaton, sister of Anna Lindahl and Joseph Sousha.Jo was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated from Bayview High School in 1943. Jo met Gordon lovingly known as "Coffey" during her senior year of high school while Coffey was on leave from the Navy. She met her second husband Thomas V. Heaton at Bayview. She later moved on to work to support the war effort at the Heil Company as a welder. In her free time, she enjoyed golfing, gardening, cooking and baking marvelous pies. She was very proud of her gallery of oil paintings of landscapes, portraits and everything in between. Into their later years, she and Tom were very proud to live on their own to spend time together and with their grandchildren. Mom, you will always be loved, remembered and missed.Visitation at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 10AM-11:45AM. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Private Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Elmbrook Humane Society.