Josephine A. Kitzerow (Nee Zagar)
Windlake - Passed away unexpectedly, Saturday August 22,2020 at the age of 85. Preceeded in death by her husband George, step-daughter Susan, daugther Jacqueline, son Jeffrey, sister Christine and brothers John, Robert and Michael. Loving mother Tom (Vicki), Richard (Riva) and Rose (John). Dear sister of Rosemary Tangren and James (Dolly) Eggert and Frank (Judy) Zagar.Sister-in-law Donna. Proud grandma and great-grandma. Also loved by nieces, nephews relatives and many friends.
Masks are required.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Sunday August 30th 11AM - 1PM. Funeral Service 1:15PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.