Pasbrig, Josephine A. (Nee Corica) Age 100. Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years of the late Anthony W. Pasbrig, Sr. Dear mother of Anthony, Jr. (Judy), Richard (Bonnie), Mary (Kevin) Mangan, Heidi (Dr. John) Schlenz and Christina (Barry) Slavsky. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Further survived by her sister, Pauline Corica of Asbury Park, NJ. Jo will also be loved and remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Corica; her sisters, Antoinette (Michael) Magno, Rose (Calvin) Siciliano, Mary (Anthony) Lesica; and her brother, Frank (Elaine) Corica. Visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:00am until time of Memorial Mass at 12:00noon at ST. JUDE THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC PARISH, 734 Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pasbrig family. The donations will go to: The Hoptel at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019