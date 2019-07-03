|
Fuys, Josephine Ann (Nee Poheim) June 28, 2019, age 100. Devoted wife of Joseph. Dearest mother of David (Carol) Fuys, Sally (Alan) Kastelic and Dana Schmidt (Gary) Mracek. Loving grandmother of Andrew (Raul) Fuys, Jennifer (Tal) Fuchs, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Kastelic, Craig (Naomi) Kastelic, Joellen (Brandon) Bystol, Scott (Jenessa) Kastelic, Erich (Robin) Schmidt, Joseph (Megan) Schmidt and Elisabeth Schmidt. Great grandmother of Lila Fuchs, Violet Rose Fuchs, Ruby Fuchs; Jacob Kastelic, William Kastelic, Julia Kastelic; Ashlyn Kastelic, Rilynn Kastelic, Grayson Kastelic; Masen Bystol, Kennedi Bystol; Catherine Schmidt, Sara Sally Schmidt; Leo Schmidt. Daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth Poheim. Sister of the late Walter Poheim. Sister-in-law of the late Hermina (Koepfer) Poheim. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday July 8, 2019 at St. Florian Church (1233 S. 45th St.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment Highland Memorial Park. Graduate of West Milwaukee High School where she met her beloved husband Joe. Loved her catering job at Gimbel-Shusters. Avid home gardener of veggies and flowers. Century long member of St. Florian's Parish, volunteering for many years into her 90's for Friday Fish Fry. Knowledgeable and avid Green Bay Packer fan. Looked forward to many winter Florida vacations with Joe and his Miller Brewery work friends and their wives. Greatly enjoyed the company of many friends and neighbors in West Milwaukee and in Independent Senior Living at Elizabeth Residence in Bayside. Greatly enjoyed family gatherings, especially summer cook-outs at Sally and Al's in Cedarburg where she most happily shared love with her dear children and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019