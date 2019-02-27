|
Plale, Josephine C. Passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Age 90 years. Beloved wife and best friend for 67 years of Donald A. Plale. Loving mom of Donald J. and Jeffrey Plale. Cherished grandmother of Joey and Jack Plale. Dear sister-in-law of Alice Plale and Doris DeLone. Josephine is preceded in death by her parents John and Jennie Huhn and brothers-in-law Martin (the late Mary) Plale and Jack Plale. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9-11 AM at South Milwaukee United Methodist Church, 1327 Marshall Ave. South Milwaukee. Funeral Service at 11 AM, Entombment to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park, Josephine had a professional career in education having taught at Fairchild High School and worked as a substitute teacher for South Milwaukee and Oak Creek School Districts; and MATC. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America, having earned the distinguished Silver Beaver Award and also worked in the church office. A special thank you to the staff of Aurora VNA Zilber Family Hospice for their tender care and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019