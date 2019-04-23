|
Carlson, Josephine Carlson, Josephine March 31, 2019 Age 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Russell Carlson. Cherished mother of Sheryl Biddick (Mike) and Janet Carlson. Adoring grandmother of Michael (Ruth) Biddick. Treasured great-grandmother of Samuel, Sarah and Simon. Sister of Lucille (James) Stanislawski, the late Salvatore (the late Barbara) Ruscitti and the late Carl Ruscitti (Arlene). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jo retired after a long career at J.P. Haase Jewelers in West Allis, before spending the past six years in Virginia. A memorial service will be held at the Waukesha Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 21380 W. Cleveland Ave. New Berlin at 10:30am Sunday, May 5. Burial services will be in December at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund https://curealz.org/
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2019