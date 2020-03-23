|
|
Josephine Crosariol-Salzstein
Milwaukee - Josephine G. Crosariol-Salzstein (nee'Giuffre) was borne to heaven on March 20, 2020.
Pre-deceased by her first husband Carmen S. Crosariol. Survived by her devoted husband, Allan O. Salzstein, her daughter Joanna Crosariol Truitt (Carl) and her beloved granddaughter, Allie Rose Pelz (Jacob). Also survived by her brother Phillip Giuffre (Lynne), sister, Rose Marie Schweikart (Helmut), her sister-in-law, Harriet Ruddack (Marvin), many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
Life-long member of Three Holy Women Catholic Parish (St. Rita), Alonzo Cudworth American Legion Auxiliary #23, and the Italian Community Center. She was an avid reader and her passions were the theater and music.
A private grave-site service was held on Monday, March 23. Donations, if desired, should be sent directly to the Three Holy Women Parish, 1702 N. Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020