Josephine E. Heiser
Waukesha - Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 99 years. beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of (the late Sharon) Guy Daniels, Wendy (Paul) Clauder, Robert (the late Michele) Heiser. Grandmother of 6, Great-grandmother of 8 and Great-great grandmother of 3. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the FUNERAL HOME (4800 S. 84th St.) from 10-1130AM followed by a service at 1130AM. Interment Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019