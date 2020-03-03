|
Josephine Ford
(Nee Milsap) Affectionately known as Jo went home to be with Jesus on February 26, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the loving mother of her children Larry (Florence) Ford, Benjamin (Janis) Ford III, Kenneth (Bobbi) Ford, Gwendolyn (Melvin) Washington, Honey Reneau, and Michael (Carol) Ford. She is preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Ford Jr. Jo enjoyed her work in the NICU at St. Joseph's hospital for over 30 years. She spent over 22 years leading the food pantry at St. James United Methodist Church.
Visitation at the Krause Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 4-7PM. Additional visitation at ALBRIGHT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5555 W. Capitol Drive, on Saturday March 7, at 10AM with the Celebration of Life at 11AM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13500 W. Capitol Drive.
Flowers may be sent to Krause Funeral Home or Memorial Donations to Albright UMC.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020