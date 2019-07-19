|
|
Gagliano, Josephine Died peacefully, Friday, July 12, 2019, at the age 99. Beloved wife of the late John Gagliano. Loving mother of Camelia (Thomas) McElwee. Proud grandmother of Christine (Mark)Solakian, and Mike (Kimberly)McElwee. Adored great grandmother of Catherine, Caroline Solakian, Ben McElwee. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home 21600 W. Capitol Dr Brookfield,WI. on Monday, July 22, 2019, 1:30PM to 2:45PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 3PM. Private entombment to be held at a different date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the or St John Vianney Catholic Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2019