Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Gagliano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Gagliano

Add a Memory
Josephine Gagliano Notice
Gagliano, Josephine Died peacefully, Friday, July 12, 2019, at the age 99. Beloved wife of the late John Gagliano. Loving mother of Camelia (Thomas) McElwee. Proud grandmother of Christine (Mark)Solakian, and Mike (Kimberly)McElwee. Adored great grandmother of Catherine, Caroline Solakian, Ben McElwee. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home 21600 W. Capitol Dr Brookfield,WI. on Monday, July 22, 2019, 1:30PM to 2:45PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 3PM. Private entombment to be held at a different date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the or St John Vianney Catholic Parish.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline