|
|
Josephine Grant
(Nee Brody) Passed away Feb. 16, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Grant. Cherished mother of Francine Grant, Sandra (Stephen Silver) Grant and the late Pamela Lager. Further survived by six grandchildren, other loving relatives and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tues., Feb. 18 (TODAY) at 1:00 PM at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Jewish National Fund or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020