West Allis - (Nee Patti) December 19, 2019 age 97. Beloved daughter of the late Francesco and Vittoria Patti. Lovingly survived by 5 nieces, 5 nephews, 14 great-nieces, 6 great-nephews, 9 great-great-nieces, 3 great-great-nephews and 1 very special sister-in-law. Josephine was a 40-year employee at the Veterans Affairs office.

Visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale from 11am until the Funeral Mass at 12Noon. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
