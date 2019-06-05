|
Orlando, Josephine (Nee Lupo) June 1, 2019. Age 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe. Dear mother of Grace (David) Domrose, Francesca Orlando and Gina Orlando. Nonna of Joseph, Gianna and Josephine. Sister of Nina (Vince) Corrao, John (Josie) Lupo, Maria Prunty, Rita Lupo and Rosa (Greg) Kubena. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6 at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP CATHOLIC CHURCH, formerly Mary Queen of Heaven, 2322 S 116th Street, West Allis, from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019