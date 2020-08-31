Josephine "Josie" PersoWas reunited in Heaven with her loving husband Charles and her daughter Juanita Scott on August 30, 2020, just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Beloved mom of Charlene (Jack) Schroeder, Bob Scott, Phil (Mary), Yvonne (Al) Jagdfeld and Joan (Bob) Goodman. Adored grandma of 14 and great-grandma of 16. Josie will be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends.A Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Private family burial will be held at Wood National Cemetery. Josie's Funeral Service will be available to live stream on Tuesday. For further information and a link to view Josie's Funeral Service please see the Becker Ritter Funeral Home website.