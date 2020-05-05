Sr. Josephine Seier SSSF
Greenfield - May 1, 2020. Age 94 years. Survived by her sister Betty Schmitz of Albion, NE, nieces, nephews, cousins, and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 79 years.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.