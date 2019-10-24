|
Josephine was one of 11 children in the Stanaszak family. She grew up on the south side of Milwaukee where she met the love of her life, Edward Selerski, whom she married. They had a very happy marriage and traveled extensively. It was the highlight of the year when the entire Stanaszak family and friends of the family (the Kalesheski and Belter families) would meet at their house to celebrate the holidays and watch movies of their vacations all over the United States. She was always a very sweet, kind and class act person. She enjoyed life and was known to everyone simply as "Aunt Josie". She was especially close to her brother John Stanaszak and nephew Jerry Stanaszak. After her husband passed away she lived at the Village of Manor Park. John and later Jerry managed all of her affairs and visited her almost daily. She made numerous friends at Manor Park. She especially loved taking her daily strolls in her wheel chair with her nephew Jerry throughout the building, meeting her friends, and walks outside checking out all of the flowers. The staff that cared for her were extremely kind and sweet to her and words can not describe how grateful we are to the staff for the kindness and compassion she received from them. It was her wish to have no funeral service but to be cremated and be placed next to the love of her life, Edward Stanaszak at St. Adalbert's Cemetery and those wishes will be honored. Aunt Josie is now back with the love of her life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019