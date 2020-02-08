Services
Josephine "Sophie" Yerasha

West Allis - (nee Zakrajsek). Passed to Eternal Life Friday, February 7, 2020, age 99 years. Beloved wife of the late John Yerasha. Dear mother of JoAnn (Mike) O'Halloran, Carol Symmes, Mary Yerasha, Francine Yerasha and Diane (Mike) Fenske. Loving grandmother of Jim O'Halloran, Marie (Steve) Hink, Lori Symmes and Brian Symmes. Cherished great grandmother of Brianna and Carson Symmes. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help Church (Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus, 1212 S. 117th St) 12:30 PM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2 PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Member of KSKJ, St. John's Lodge #65. Passed just days shy of her 100th birthday, Mom always said "Accept things as they are, with a glass of wine." Give Dad a hug for us. We love you Mom. In lieu of flowers, for the compassionate care of our mother, memorials to Vitas Hospice appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
